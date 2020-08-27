Jobs Crisis Hits Church Funding

Bishop Delton Fernander, President of the Christian Council. Photo: Terrel W. Carey/Tribune Staff
Tribune Chief Reporter
RELIANCE on the church has grown “exponentially” amid the country’s COVID-19 outbreak, a reality that has created challenges across the board, according to Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander.
Chief among the challenges is that high unemployment has had a trickle down effect, meaning less people are able to give resources to the church to assist with outreach to those most in need.
“Forty percent of the society is unemployed,” the BCC president told The Tribune yesterday. “You can only imagine that that’s 40 precent of congregations that are unemployed and churches do their very best to help their own.
“We’re really challenged with everything. We are a part of society so if 40 percent are unemployed, churches are not the building, so there are 40 percent of people who cannot help with outreach, who cannot give the finances. Read more >>