Japan PM has hospital check-up amid concerns over possible fatigue

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his residence as he returns from Keio University Hospital in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, August 17, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe underwent a medical check-up in hospital on Monday, a government source said, amid concern voiced by a top official that the premier could be suffering fatigue from handling the coronavirus pandemic.
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, returned home after about seven-and-a-half hours in hospital, Kyodo news agency said.
The agency quoted a source at Abe's office as saying "Abe underwent various check-ups since he had the whole day (free) on a weekday", stressing that nothing was wrong with the prime minister.