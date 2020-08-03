Iran has been covering up its coronavirus death toll, according to BBC investigation which says the true figure is almost 3 times higher

Iranians, some wearing face masks, walk along a street in Tehran on June 3, 2020. AFP/Getty Images
By Mia Jankowicz
The number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Iran is nearly three times the official figure, according to an investigation by the BBC.
The government's count of infections is also far lower than its public figure, according to leaked internal numbers sent to the BBC's Persian-language service.
The records say that nearly 42,000 people in Iran had died with COVID-19 as of July 20. On that day, the health ministry's public figure was 14,405.
Likewise, the cumulative count of infections was 451,024 that day, according to the leaked figures, compared to a public count of 278,827.
The BBC was sent the figures by an anonymous source. The network said the the records were highly detailed, and tallied with records it had seen independently. Read more >>