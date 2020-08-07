Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Gains 4% on Strong Earnings Report

This cannabis company continues to profitably grow at a rapid pace, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), a cannabis industry-focused real estate investment trust (REIT), reported strong second-quarter 2020 results after the market close on Wednesday. Investors were pleased with the results, driving shares to a closing gain of 3.9% on Thursday.
Revenue growth continues to be driven primarily by the acquisition of new properties, with contractual rental increases at certain properties also contributing.
The company ended the period with $50.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $323.3 million in short-term investments, totaling $373.5 million.
For context, in the first quarter, revenue surged 210% year over year to $21.1 million and adjusted FFO per share jumped 107% to $1.12.