Infectious Disease Unit at Rand near completion

INSPECTING THE WORK – Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis (right) is pictured with John Dukeshire (left), proprietor Dukeshire Flooring, who has the responsibility of installing the state of the art flooring for the facility. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
As health and government officials continue the battle to stop the spread of the novel corona virus (COVID-19), construction of the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) is expected to be completed within a week-and-a-half.
According to Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis, the IDU is outfitted to house seven patients at any given time.
The newly-renovated facility, will be an additional option for the hospitalization of COVID-19 patients, along with Cancer Association Building, which is outfitted to house 12 patients.
“The IDU is being constructed by SRA Construction and they are doing a wonderful job. We are now at the stage where we are putting in the high-end resilient finish. The flooring is now being installed. That could have only taken place after the electrical components were installed, as well as putting in the air conditioning system to have the air balanced at the right temperature.
“The flooring is very technical and so, unless those components were in place we could not get to this stage. We are at this stage now and the work is about a week old and we have about another five days to be completed with the flooring,” said Lewis.
He added that the contractors will then come in and do "finished work" and set up furniture. Read more >>