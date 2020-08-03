India reports 55K new coronavirus cases

© Getty Images
Indian health officials reported nearly 55,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday as the country continues to see rising rates of infections and approaches nearly 2 million confirmed cases.
Data gathered by Johns Hopkins University found that 54,735 cases were reported in India on Sunday, down from a record number of new cases, 61,200, reported the day before. The country now has confirmed 1.75 million cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
India's rate of new infections has climbed steadily since May, and the country currently has the third-highest number of confirmed infections, behind the U.S. and Brazil, which have also struggled to stop the spread of the virus. Read more >>