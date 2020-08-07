Friday, August 7, 2020
In the latest sign of Covid-19-related racism, Muslims are being blamed for England's coronavirus outbreaks
By Zamira Rahim, CNN
London (CNN - Coronavirus conspiracy theorists have spread baseless rumors online -- frequently targeting minorities -- since the beginning of the pandemic. In England the latest wave of vitriol criticizes Muslims, blaming them for spreading Covid-19.
Muslims were caught off guard last week, when the UK government suddenly announced local lockdowns in a slew of areas in northern England where cases have spiked. The announcement came just hours before Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest festivals in Islam.
The affected areas included Greater Manchester, Burnley, Blackburn with Darwen, Bradford and Leicester -- all places with a significant Islamic population according to the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).
The restrictions -- published late last Thursday evening -- banned people in the named areas from mixing with other households.
Local politicians and Muslim leaders criticized the timing of the announcement. Read more >>