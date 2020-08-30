Sunday, August 30, 2020
ILO predicts significant job losses in tourism industry
GENEVA, Switzerland (CMC) — The International Labour Organization (ILO) is warning that almost half a million Caribbean tourism workers face the prospect of decent work deficits in the form of job losses, reductions in working hours, and loss of incomes, while the worsening of working conditions and the move to informal employment appear as a concrete possibility.
In a new publication titled Tourism sector in the English-and Dutch-speaking Caribbean: An overview and the impact of COVID-19 on growth and employment, the ILO describes as significant and far-reaching the reduction in the Caribbean tourism industry workforce due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The ILO is also noting that recovery from the adverse impact on sector jobs could be prolonged by a reversal in economic growth, and calls for a human-centred approach to resilient and sustainable solutions.