Friday, August 14, 2020

If someone in your house has the coronavirus, you should follow these safety tips

A woman wears a face mask to protect against the novel coronavirus while shopping for groceries. Image source: eldarnurkovic/Adobe

By Yoni Heisler

Despite the fact that the baseline symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to what you would see with the flu, we’ve known for some time that COVID-19 is a particularly nasty and aggressive virus that can leave victims hooked up to ventilators and struggling to stay alive. We also know that the coronavirus, though categorized as a respiratory illness, also has the ability to attack all of a victim’s major organs and, in turn, cause a myriad of complicated health issues in the process.

Still, not everyone who contracts the coronavirus experiences symptoms that warrant a trip to the hospital. If anything, most people with the coronavirus — especially younger individuals — do not exhibit severe symptoms at all. This tends to raise an interesting issue that isn’t often discussed: What steps should be taken if you find yourself living with a roommate or family member who tested positive for the coronavirus?  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,