If someone in your house has the coronavirus, you should follow these safety tips

A woman wears a face mask to protect against the novel coronavirus while shopping for groceries. Image source: eldarnurkovic/Adobe
Despite the fact that the baseline symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to what you would see with the flu, we’ve known for some time that COVID-19 is a particularly nasty and aggressive virus that can leave victims hooked up to ventilators and struggling to stay alive. We also know that the coronavirus, though categorized as a respiratory illness, also has the ability to attack all of a victim’s major organs and, in turn, cause a myriad of complicated health issues in the process.
Still, not everyone who contracts the coronavirus experiences symptoms that warrant a trip to the hospital. If anything, most people with the coronavirus — especially younger individuals — do not exhibit severe symptoms at all. This tends to raise an interesting issue that isn't often discussed: What steps should be taken if you find yourself living with a roommate or family member who tested positive for the coronavirus?