I hope this news about pineapples and coronavirus is true

A scientist wearing a mask and looking through the microscope in a laboratory. Image source: karn/Adobe

By Andy Meek

 Australian researchers are looking into the possibility of a coronavirus treatment that relies on an enzyme from an unusual source — pineapples.

Researchers have repurposed an existing cancer drug with an enzyme from pineapples and turned it into a nasal spray to help people suffering from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

To date, the coronavirus has infected more than 22.5 million people around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.  Read more >>

