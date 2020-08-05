‘I am furious’

Philip Brave Davis
By Jasper Ward
Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday expressed fury with The Bahamas nearing its bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, noting that “we are a nation in crisis”.
His comments came after The Bahamas experienced nearly 500 COVID-19 cases last month — a significant increase in comparison to the 104 reported in the first four months of the country’s pandemic.
Both health and government officials have attributed the spike in cases to Bahamians traveling to COVID hotspots after The Bahamas reopened its borders on July 1.
In a statement, Davis said, “The prime minister knew; he knew when he opened our borders that our testing capabilities were not sufficient and that our contact tracing system was not strong enough to handle a surge of new cases. Read more >>