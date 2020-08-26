Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Hurricane Laura Rapidly Intensifies Into a Category 3; Destructive Landfall Ahead Near Louisiana and Texas Border

Laura Strengthens into Major Category 3 Hurricane. It's forecast to bring catastrophic storm surge to parts of the Gulf Coast.

By weather.com meteorologists

Hurricane Laura has rapidly intensified into a Category 3 over the Gulf of Mexico as it heads for a destructive landfall on the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts by early Thursday morning. A potentially catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds will batter the region and a threat of flooding rain and strong winds will extend well inland.

Residents along the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts should finish preparations now for a major hurricane strike. Follow any evacuation orders issued by local or state officials.  Read more >>
