How to build a website for your business cheaply and easily

If you’re a full-time freelancer or business owner selling a product or service to the public, you need a website. (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
By Kathy Kristof
In this COVID-scarred age, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a writer or a Realtor, you need a website to avoid becoming invisible. Don’t worry about your budget. You can build your own website in an hour and it will cost you less than a nice lunch.
You don’t have to be tech savvy to do it, either. If you’ve ever created a customized holiday card or shower invitation online, you’ve already got most of the skills you need to build your own website.
“It’s really easy,” says Daniella Flores, owner of I Like to Dabble, a website about money and travel. “You can make it complicated, of course. But if you just need a simple site that gets your name and contact information out there, it’s fast, easy and cheap.” Read more >>