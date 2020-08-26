How Coconut Oil Went From Superfood to 'Pure Poison'

Is coconut oil really a superfood, the beneficiary of good marketing, or something in between? RUSS ROHDE/Getty Images
Just a couple of short years ago, it seemed that coconut oil could do no wrong. Practically out of nowhere, it was being touted incessantly as a "superfood," thanks to claims that it helps burn fat and curbs hunger, among other impressive feats. Just recently, however, a Harvard professor fired the metaphorical shot heard 'round the world by saying that coconut oil is "pure poison." This came not too long after the release of updated guidelines by the American Heart Association (AHA), which urged people to steer clear of saturated fatty acids, among them coconut oil. Read more >>