Hospital Lane Produces a Doctor

Dr. Shanel Adderley after she was robed as a doctor in July 2020.
On July 5th, 2020, during an oath swearing and robing ceremony at Government House, Shanel Adderley became one of the country’s newest doctors – a testament to young men and women, that hard work and perseverance does truly pay off.
Shanel’s desire to become a doctor was inspired by her own personal medical challenges at a young age. This, combined with a promise made to her grandmother, Elizabeth Capron – now deceased – and the support of immediate family, helped to provide the emotional and financial support needed to accomplish her career goal.
Shanel grew up through Hospital Lane, in an area commonly known as Black Village. In this small, over-the-hill community, Shanel said that her neighbours are like family; and while crime and other non-productive social elements were present – as in any other community – this motivated her even further to excel and push to rise to the top.