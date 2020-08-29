Here’s when scientists think life might start to get back to normal

Doctor holding syringe and vaccine. Image source: Alernon77/Adobe
Just because a coronavirus vaccine is developed and distributed, that doesn’t mean the COVID-19 pandemic is going to come to an immediate end.
Two things have to also be true for any coronavirus vaccine: It has to be effective enough, and enough of the population has to actually take the vaccine.
That last part is a little worrisome, however, since an alarming number of Americans have already said they have no intention of taking a coronavirus vaccine once it arrives. Read more >>