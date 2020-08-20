Here’s how to talk to vaccine skeptics so they might actually hear you

Anti-vaccination supporters in Olympia, Wash., protesting the state’s stay-at-home orders. Jason Redmond/Getty Images
But recent studies suggest that 35% might not want to get a COVID vaccine, and fewer than half received a flu vaccine for the 2019-2020 season.
To arrest the pandemic’s spread, perhaps 70% to 80% of the population must opt in and get the vaccine. They also need the flu shot to avoid co-infection which complicates diagnosis and treatment.
Achieving herd immunity is a steep climb. We conducted a national online survey, with 1,264 participants, between June 22 and July 18. We found that only 56% of adults said they were likely or extremely likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Westerners were most accepting (64%), followed by Midwesterners (58%), with Southerners (53%) and Northeasterners (50%) least likely.
Anti-vaxxers, promoting unlikely scenarios and outright falsehoods about vaccine risks, are not helping.
