Here We Go Again: Minimum Two-Week Lockdown To Try And Halt New Covid Surge

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis speaks on Monday.
By TANEKA THOMPSON
Tribune News Editor
tmthompson@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a strict “two-week minimum” national lockdown beginning tonight to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19, a decision he said came based on the advice of health officials.
Near the end of the two-week period, health officials will make an assessment to determine if the lockdown needs to be extended, Dr Minnis said during a national address.
The upcoming period has more restrictions than previous lockdowns, as most of the commercial sector has been ordered shut. For instance, takeaway and curbside dining has been prohibited as well as most of the retail sector, except for hardware stores.
People will be allowed to access grocery stores and water depots during the lockdown, however these businesses will only be open three days a week—Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 5pm—for the general public and on Saturdays from 7am to 1pm for essential workers only. Pharmacies will also be allowed to operate during the specified days, but only from curbside operations or take-away windows; gas stations will be allowed to provide external services only.
The impending lockdown is anticipated to lead to a rush on stores today, with at least one liquor store last night advertising a sale on alcohol and an early morning opening time. Read more >>