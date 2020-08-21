Harry Kane in quarantine and out of Tottenham training after Bahamas trip

Harry Kane is not expected to miss any game-time for Spurs or England due to the 14-day quarantine. Photograph: Neil Hall/NMC Pool/PA
Harry Kane has been unable to join up with Tottenham for pre-season training as he is currently self-isolating following a holiday in the Bahamas.
The England captain was in the Caribbean island nation when it was added to the UK’s quarantine list this month. He has been at home with his wife and two children while José Mourinho’s squad began their preparations for the new season.
Kane has to stay at home for a fortnight from the day he returned but is expected to be back at the club's training centre next week. The 27-year-old should have no problems with being ready for the club's Premier League opener with Everton on the weekend of 12 September, or England's Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark the previous week.