Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis during an address yesterday. BIS/Patrick Hanna
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday gave the green light for more businesses to reopen today, including beauty salons and barber shops, and also gave the approval for public buses to operate once again.
On Friday, jitney drivers protested the initial decision banning them from operating.
Hairdressers and barbers had also expressed disappointment after Minnis left them off the list of professionals who could get back to work.
As of today, public transportation is permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity, subject to health guidelines.
Barbers and beauticians are permitted to open with one person per service provider.
Landscape service providers are permitted to operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.
News vendors are permitted to operate after 7 a.m. on weekdays.