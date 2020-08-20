Great Commission sounds alarm on mounting homelessness crisis

Bishop Walter Hanchell
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Great Commission Ministries President Bishop Walter Hanchell yesterday sounded the alarm over growing housing crisis, as his ministry sees a significant increase in people needing shelter and food due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Hanchell said the demand at Great Commission has continued to grow steadily.
“It’s always crowded, so many persons are still without food, without shelter,” he said.
“We have more people coming in now for accommodations that we ever did before.
“We are facing a food crisis where people definitely lack food, need food, it’s not sufficient.
“All of the agencies are packed, including Great Commission, but I think we have a problem developing that’s going to be even greater than the food problem, and that is the sheltering problem.
“We need to look at that now before we hit a crisis with accommodations.”
Hanchell urged the government to start a more aggressive rental assistance program.