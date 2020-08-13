Graeme Davis: The president of the Bahamas’ $4.2B resort destination, Baha Mar, on staying strong through a crisis and how to reopen strong and safe.

The Baha Mar development on Nassau.
Baha Mar President Graeme Davis has spent over 30 years of his luxury hospitality career in the Caribbean. As president of Baha Mar, Davis leads the overall strategic planning and operational organization of the $4.2B resort destination. Home to the largest casino in the Caribbean as well as four global hotel brands—SLS, Rosewood, Grand Hyatt, and Melia—a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, and a collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges, Baha Mar offers travelers the luxury of choice to vacation in the Bahamas their way. Since opening its doors in April 2017, Baha Mar has become one of the most sought-after vacation experiences for contemporary global travelers with its array of amenities and offerings.
As Baha Mar undergoes a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis is keenly focused on the future of the resort and has been taking this time to look after the associates and invest in new resort offerings, guest amenities, and more to introduce to travelers when Baha Mar reopens later in 2020, fueling a prosperous future for tourism and hospitality in the Bahamas.