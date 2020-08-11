Govt. health officials insist adequate PPEs available

HEALTH OFFICIALS – Pictured from left are Minister of Health, Renward Wells; Chief Medical officer, Dr. Pearl McMillian and Princess Margaret Hospital Chief Hospital Administrator, Mary Walker.
Government and health officials are insisting that there is an adequate supply personal protective equipment (PPE) for all health care workers, on the frontline in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The statement came late last week, after several Grand Bahama health care professionals called in sick, and, their colleagues in New Providence walked off the job, citing a number of concerns, including the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Minister of Health Renward Wells said: “The Government of The Bahamas is assured there is adequate number of PPEs for frontline workers. The government is committed to the health and safety of all health care workers.”
Wells added that (he) and the Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis met with the Nurses Union, the Bahamas Doctors Union, the Consultant Physician Staff Association and the Bahamas Public Services Union recently, (Wednesday, August 5). Read more >>