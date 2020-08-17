Government advisors see ‘early indications’ that COVID-19 growth rate is increasing

By Sara Rigby, PA Science
The growth rate of coronavirus transmission, which reflects how quickly the number of infections is changing day by day, has changed slightly across the UK since last week, with early indications the value may be increasing.
Figures published on Friday by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has shown the growth rate to be between minus 4 per cent and minus 1, a slight change from between minus 5 per cent and zero last week.
Meanwhile, the reproduction number (R) for the UK as a whole remains unchanged at between 0.8 and 1.