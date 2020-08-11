Tuesday, August 11, 2020
GlobeX Data Signs Agreement with Prime Technology Services Ltd. in The Bahamas
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has signed its second distribution agreement in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The agreement was signed with Prime Technology Services Ltd. of Nassau, Bahamas.
This is the second distribution agreement signed by GlobeX in the Bahamas, as the Company is increasing its footprint in anticipation of its Sekur solution launch. Prime Technology Solutions was introduced to GlobeX by its Exclusive Master Distributor, Sebastian Alliance Group LLC.
Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very pleased to have signed up Prime Technology Services as we are expanding our footprint in the Bahamas. The Bahamas is one of the world's most important financial centers and it is important for GlobeX to be present and offer our secure communications and data protection solutions to financial institutions and other data sensitive businesses and government institutions. Recently, we have been honored with the prestigious distinction of 50 Best Companies to Watch 2020 by The Silicon Review and this is a testament to our relentless efforts to achieve technological excellence and our dedication to provide the best solutions for security and privacy of data and communications. We are excited to bring this technology to The Bahamas and we will continue to work hard in order to implement our prime directive, which is to protect the data and communications of all our subscribers. Read more >>