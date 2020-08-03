Georgia teenager loses both parents to COVID-19 within a week

"We were a regular family, just trying to stay safe" during COVID-19, he says.
Georgia teen Justin Hunter, who lost both his parents to COVID-19 within a week, is seen in this still video image. WSB
By Meredith Deliso
A Georgia teenager who lost both his parents to COVID-19 within a week is urging people to take precautions during the pandemic.
Justin Hunter told Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB that he and his parents had all tested positive for the coronavirus last month. He was asymptomatic, but soon his mom and dad started having symptoms.
"Their temperature skyrocketed, they had headaches, a horrible cough," Hunter, 17, told WSB. "They just felt very lazy."
After both his parents were admitted to the same hospital, his father, Eugene Hunter, 59, a musician, died on July 26, WSB reported.
"The last thing he said was, 'I love you and I'm going to get better, and I'm going to keep fighting,'" Hunter, a senior at Johns Creek High School in the Atlanta metro area, told WSB.
His mother, Angie Hunter, 57, a human resources executive, died just four days later, on July 30, according to WSB. Before she passed, she told Hunter she loved him and "God has you," he told WSB. Read more >>