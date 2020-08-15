GBPA donates $25,000, launches DFV to support the GB Food Distribution Task Force

GBPA LAUNCHES NEW INITIATIVE – The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) announces the launch of a digital food voucher (DFV) program in the Kanoo Pays app, to support the efforts of the Grand Bahama Food Distribution Task Force to provide food for the most vulnerable families on Grand Bahama. GBPA President, Ian Rolle is pictured using the new app. (PHOTO COURTESSY OF THE GBPA)
The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) announces the launch of a digital food voucher (DFV) program in the Kanoo Pays app, to support the efforts of the Grand Bahama Food Distribution Task Force to provide food for the most vulnerable families on Grand Bahama.
The GBPA, a member of the Food Distribution Task Force’s steering committee, donated $25,000 to be used to enable the program’s recipients to shop at local grocery stores.
“The GBPA is pleased to participate in the public-private partnership of the GB Food Distribution Task Force through the launch of a digital food voucher program,” stated GBPA President Ian Rolle.
“On our island, we are experiencing many long-lasting effects brought on by Hurricane Dorian and, now, the global pandemic COVID-19. This program is important to the GBPA because we are very concerned about families in need of food assistance at this time. We are also happy that, through this collaborative effort, we can help to support local businesses that remain committed to serving our community. During this lockdown period, it is important to remain safe in everything that we do and especially during our interactions with essential businesses, including shopping at grocery stores.”
The digital food vouchers are being offered through Kanoo Pays, a licensee that is supporting merchants and consumers by providing convenient, contactless ways to pay and get paid.
“The easy-to-use Kanoo app offers many benefits to the user,” said Keith Davies, CEO of CaribPay (Bahamas) Ltd. “We are delighted to assist the GBPA and, by extension, the GB Food Distribution Task Force, with our mobile app. Read more >>