Tuesday, August 18, 2020

GB Chamber officials voice concern over island’s economic state

ECONOMIC CONCERNS – Officials at the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce are extremely concerned about the post-Dorian and now post-COVID economy in Grand Bahama, and are calling on relevant authorities to consider other options rather than lockdowns, which are adversely impacting GB’s already struggling economy. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

By Freeport News

A STATEMENT FROM THE GBCC

The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) remains extremely concerned about our post-Dorian and now post-COVID economy in Grand Bahama and nationally.

We ask special consideration in lifting the lockdown to avoid the further suppression of commerce on the island. GBCC remains committed to working with all stakeholders; however, we ask for consideration for alternative measures besides lockdowns. To help swiftly move our recovery ahead, we make the following recommendations based on the prevailing conditions while recognizing that the situation remains very fluid and subject to change.  Read more >>
