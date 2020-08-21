GB Chamber of Commerce asking for end to lockdown

Gregory Laroda, GB Chamber of Commerce President
Following the announcement made by Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, during a zoom press conference meeting, members of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) expressed concerns regarding the lockdown extension and how it ultimately impacts the already depressed economy here on Grand Bahama.
President of the local chamber, Greg Laroda, expressed that while the extension is disappointing to many, it is the reality.
“On Monday August 17, Prime Minister Dr. Minnis would have announced another seven-day extension to the lockdowns on Grand Bahama. While it was not what we had recommended and is probably disappointing to most of us, it is where we find ourselves this morning.
“We continue to call for the quickest, possible solution, to the end of these lockdowns and to bring about a careful, phased re-opening, as soon as possible. We will continue to engage the Government, advocating for alternative solutions.
“We will adhere to the extension and ask that every Grand Bahamian and every business operator do the same. Also, (we ask) that they take responsibility for adherence to the proper COVID-19 protocols, so that we can get out of this situation sooner rather than later,” he said.
LaRoda further stated that it is likely that the virus is something that residents will have to deal with on an ongoing basis. Read more >>