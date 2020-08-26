Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Gandhi's glasses sell at auction for $340K, smashing estimates
By Amy Woodyatt, CNN
A pair of spectacles thought to belong to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi sold at auction for £260,000 ($340,000) -- more than 17 times the initial estimate.
The impressive sum, which does not include buyer's premium or sales tax, was achieved at a British auction house on Friday, less than two months after the glasses were found "hanging out" of a letterbox on a busy industrial estate.
Speaking prior to the sale, auctioneer Andy Stowe said that he discovered the spectacles while checking the letterboxes at his office in Bristol, southwest England.