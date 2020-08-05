Galaxy Note 20 images leak ahead of Samsung event

The Note 20 may come in bronze, gray and green color options.
An earlier leak of the rumored Note 20 Ultra, above, was spotted on Samsung's website. Screenshot by CNET
Samsung plans to introduce five new devices at its Unpacked event on Aug. 5, likely including the rumored Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. But we may be getting an early look at the phones thanks to some mobile tipsters.
On Wednesday, tech site WinFuture and frequent leaker Evan Blass (via a private Twitter account) both shared purported images of the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Read more >>