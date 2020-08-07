Friends of the Environment July E-News

WASH & DRY
We'd like to introduce our new program, "WASH & DRY" - Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Disaster RecoverY. This program was designed to be instrumental in shaping how future generations of Abaconians utilize the island's water resources. Currently, many do not understand where our island's fresh water comes from nor the precautions necessary to maintain water quality for everyday use. The Bahamian school curriculum touches very lightly on the topic of water. After a major impact to our groundwater system like Hurricane Dorian, it is vital that we understand the many facets of water use and conservation.
We are confident that we can address this need and make an impact on how students interact with water. In the midst of COVID-19, we had to postpone our plans for introducing this program in person to students, and began with introducing it in our virtual summer camps.
Our Nature Detectives learned about measuring water quality and contamination. They did an at-home experiment with the quality of different sources of water at home (such as their kitchen water, bathroom water and drinking water).
We're thrilled to announce that we were one of the grant recipients of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's (CDP) 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund*, which will be used to implement WASH & DRY in 13 schools across Abaco. We'd also like to thank Samaritan's Purse for granting us with the funding to design, write and digitize the curriculum in order to reach even more schools across Abaco. This program was made possible with the involvement of other partners, including Water Mission, The Bahamas Water and Sewerage Corporation and The Goodness Tour.
*The Center for Disaster Philanthropy's mission is to leverage the power of philanthropy to mobilize a full range of resources that strengthen the ability of communities to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. CDP manages domestic and international Disaster Funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking.
Kenyon Centre Update: Getting back to rights
As you know, the Kenyon Centre made it through the storm. Now that FRIENDS has moved back in we are working towards getting the building repaired and back to its previous function. Thanks to Samaritan's Purse for fixing the roof! Our next big tasks will be to replace our solar array and finalize repairs to the ceiling inside the centre. We are currently using the centre as a temporary office and program facility, and we are looking towards campaigning to rebuild the Education Centre in the coming year.
YachtAid Global Gifts FRIENDS with
Education Supplies
YachtAid Global (YAG) has been part of relief efforts since right after Dorian, helping to source and deliver school supplies to those in need. FRIENDS helped facilitate deliveries, and collect requests from teachers on island. Recently, FRIENDS was grateful to receive a generous donation of supplies from YAG to help get our summer and fall programs off the ground. We are so appreciative of YAG for their partnership, and their dedication to education in Abaco.
Bahamas Plastic Movement's Screening of "Plastic Warriors"
This month, our partners from Bahamas Plastic Movement (BPM) premiered "Plastic Warriors", a documentary by Lavado Stubbs following BPM's leader, Kristal "Ocean" Ambrose in her fight against plastic pollution. The documentary was streamed live on BPM's YouTube and Facebook channels, as well as the Plastic Pollution Coalition, Kokua Hawaii Foundation and the Bahamas National Trust's pages.
Congratulations to The Bahamas Plastic Movement team on this great achievement. We are inspired by their dedication to becoming "plastic-free warriors"!
If you missed it, check it out below:
Environmental Highlight: Bahamas Coral Reef Report Card
Compiled by researchers from the Perry Institute for Marine Science, this Coral Reef Report Card provides a snapshot of the health of Bahamian coral reefs. This is a very informative document that breaks down all the science involved in assessing reef health and highlights some of the key features of healthy reef ecosystems.
