Freed from jail amid coronavirus, VA rape suspect kills accuser: report

Ibrahim E. Bouaichi was released in April, fatally shot the woman in July, report says. Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi (Alexandria Police Department)
A Virginia rape suspect, who was released from jail because of concerns regarding the new coronavirus, went on to kill the woman who had accused him, according to police.
The Washington Post was first to report that Ibrahim E. Bouaichi shot and killed the woman in late July, after he was released April 9, according to the newspaper and Alexandria police. Read more >>