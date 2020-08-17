Former Court of Appeal president calls for full lockdown, dismisses constitutional arguments

Dame Anita Alllen
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Court of Appeal President Dame Anita Allen is calling for a full lockdown as officials recorded more than 200 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
In a statement, Dame Anita said constitutional arguments against the lockdowns and state of emergency are wrong, and have “garbled and diluted” messaging on the seriousness of adhering to protocols.
Dame Anita furthered there is “little to no enforcement” of the lockdown order because the measures are not perceived to be serious, adding “people are merrily moving around spreading the virus”.
“The more lukewarm we are in our response, the more the virus will spread and the longer we will be in this state,” she said.
The Ministry of Health reported a record-breaking 133 cases on Saturday – the highest number of cases reported in a single day.
Officials reported 63 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death in The Bahamas yesterday.
Of the new cases, there were 45 in New Providence, five in Grand Bahama and 13 are pending.
As of yesterday, there were 1,315 COVID-19 cases in the country.