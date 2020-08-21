Floyd County Schools transition to remote learning after 350 quarantine due to COVID-19

Hundreds of students and faculty were forced to quarantine 2 days after school started.
Floyd County Schools has made the decision to end in-person class instruction in exchange for remote learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak at its schools.
Classes for the school system, which serves about 10,000 students, just began two days ago. In that time, the school system has accumulated 10 positive coronavirus cases, according to Northwest Georgia News. Due to those instances, more than 350 staff and students were forced to quarantine. Read more >>