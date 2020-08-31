Florida woman slaps Black boy, calls him the N-word

After Haley Zager was arrested for child abuse, police found a metal Altoids tin full of various pills stuffed in her underwear.
Haley Zagar is accused of slapping a Black child and calling him a racial slur. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)
Haley Zager, a 30-year-old white Florida woman, has been arrested after she allegedly slapped an 11-year-old Black boy and called him the n-word.
She was charged with child abuse, which was increased to a second-degree felony because of the racial aspect of the incident.
The incident took place when the unnamed boy accidentally bumped the woman’s go-kart at Boomers, an entertainment center in Boca Raton. Read more >>