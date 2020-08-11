Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Florida Woman Greeted By Huge Shark After Sliding Into Sea Off Yacht In The Bahamas
By Niamh Shackleton
While most people would love the idea of sliding off a yacht on a giant inflatable slide into a crystal blue ocean, this video may change your mind.
The ordeal took place Friday, August 7, in the Bahamas. Sliding of the yacht was Iso Machado, from Miami, Florida, who had been celebrating a friend’s birthday when she went into the water. Those on the boat then noticed a dark, shadowy creature swimming up to the woman.
After spotting the shark, Iso's son Anthony shouted down to his mother, telling her not to freak out.