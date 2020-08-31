Monday, August 31, 2020
Fiscal deficit increases “threefold” as govt. reports $337 mil. revenue drop
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Total government revenue decreased year-over-year by just over $337 million with preliminary data for the fiscal year 2019/20 showing an estimated “threefold” increase in the country’s fiscal deficit.
The Ministry of Finance released its fourth quarter fiscal snapshot and report on budgetary performance for fiscal year 2019/20 yesterday.
Preliminary data for the fiscal year, which ended June 30, indicates an estimated threefold increase in the fiscal deficit to $788.1 million from $219.3 million, in fiscal year 2018/19.
The Ministry of Finance routinely publishes budget performance reports at the end of each fiscal quarter.
“Total revenue decreased, year over year, by $337.1 million (13.9 percent) to $2,089.1 million, which represented 87.2 percent of the revised budget,” the report stated. Read more >>