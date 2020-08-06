Final Nail In Retail Coffin: Retail Association Warns Lockdown May Be Last Straw For Many Traders

Downtown, Bay St. - PhotoⒸDerek Catalano
Tribune Business Editor
and YOURI KEMP
Tribune Business Reporter
Bahamian retailers yesterday warned that the latest COVID-19 lockdown will be "the nail in the coffin" for multiple companies and jobs in a sector that employs more than 22,000 persons.
The Bahamas Federation of Retailers, in a statement sent to Tribune Business, said it was “disappointed” that the Government did not consider allowing stores able to provide delivery or contactless services to remain open before imposing a blanket two-week shutdown on all employers deemed "non-essential".
"After the hotel sector, which is currently non-operational due to the restraints on tourism under COVID-19, the wholesale and retail sector is the largest private sector employer in our nation employing over 22,000 persons as of December 2019," the Federation blasted.
"The second lockdown will unfortunately fair far worse than the first as companies have already drained any reserves they may have had during the first wave of lockdowns. Tragically, this will be the nail in the coffin for many Bahamian retailers and the jobs that go with them.” Read more >>