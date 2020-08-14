Fifty-three (53) additional confirmed COVID-19 cases - Update #128

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are fifty-three (53) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to one thousand eighty-nine (1089).
There have been five hundred forty-six (546) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, four hundred forty (440) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, forty-five (45) confirmed cases in Bimini, thirty-one (31) confirmed cases in Abaco, twelve (12) confirmed cases in the Berry Islands, eight (8) confirmed cases in Cat Island, five (5) confirmed cases in Exuma, one (1) confirmed case in Eleuthera, and one (1) confirmed case in Inagua. The breakdown of the new cases for each island is as follows:
Investigations are ongoing, and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases. Read more >>
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to one thousand eighty-nine (1089).
There have been five hundred forty-six (546) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, four hundred forty (440) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, forty-five (45) confirmed cases in Bimini, thirty-one (31) confirmed cases in Abaco, twelve (12) confirmed cases in the Berry Islands, eight (8) confirmed cases in Cat Island, five (5) confirmed cases in Exuma, one (1) confirmed case in Eleuthera, and one (1) confirmed case in Inagua. The breakdown of the new cases for each island is as follows:
Investigations are ongoing, and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases. Read more >>