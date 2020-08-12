Fauci ‘seriously doubts’ the Russia vaccine is ready for widespread use

Concocting a COVID-19 vaccine is not the same thing as proving a vaccine is safe and effective, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases tells National Geographic.
Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wears a Washington Nationals face mask during a House subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., on July 31, 2020.
Concocting a vaccine is not the same thing as proving a vaccine is safe and effective. That’s Anthony Fauci’s take on the news out of Moscow that Russia has approved and is ready to market a coronavirus vaccine.
Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the comments as part of a keynote interview for Stopping Pandemics, an exclusive event due to air August 13 via National Geographic.
"I hope that the Russians have actually definitively proven that the vaccine is safe and effective," Fauci said to ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, who is moderating the event. "I seriously doubt that they've done that."