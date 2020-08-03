Fauci says he thinks there is ‘a degree’ of airborne spread of the coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, D.C., July 31, 2020. Kevin Dietsch | Pool via Reuters
By Noah Higgins-Dunn
White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that he thinks “there certainly is a degree of aerosolization” causing the coronavirus to spread, although the topic is still being studied.
In July, the WHO published new guidance that acknowledged it can’t rule out the possibility the coronavirus can be transmitted through air particles in closed spaces indoors, including in gyms and restaurants.
Fauci said it has become “much clearer” that someone is likely at greater risk if they’re in an indoor space where there’s less air circulation and “any degree of aerosolization.” Read more >>