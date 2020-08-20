Family Kicked Off Cruise Ship for Breaking New Health Protocols
By Laurie Baratti
On August 16, MSC Cruises became the first major cruise line to restart sailing in the Mediterranean since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic’s spread halted cruising operations the world over.
Just a few days into their itinerary, a family aboard that first sailing of the carrier’s flagship MSC Grandiosa have reportedly been kicked off the cruise in the middle of a seven-night voyage out of Genoa, which stops at several Italian ports before concluding in Valletta, Malta.
The unnamed guests were apparently on a ship-sponsored shore excursion yesterday when they decided to go off on their own to explore the city, separating from the group. This was the error in judgment that caused the remainder of their voyage with MSC to be forfeited.