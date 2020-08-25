Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Family exposure, followed by workplace present greatest risk of COVID


By  Royston Jones Jr.

Uniform branches, healthcare, trade, utility and construction account top list
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Ongoing contact tracing shows that ‘family exposure’ and the workplace were the leading causes of contact exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health provided the data during a joint press conference Monday.

According to the data, family exposure accounted for 45 percent of 840 exposure to COVID-19.  Read more >>
