Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Exercise and COVID-19 Can Be a Dangerous Combination, Evidence Shows
By Selene Yeager
Trey Richardson didn’t feel right.
He and his wife were doing a lunch ride on some secluded trails behind their house. About 45 minutes into the ride, they were working their way up a “no big deal” climb he’s done a million times. This time, he could barely make it to the top.
“It was hot and humid, and I hadn’t been feeling right. But I thought I was just having one of those off days you have when the weather is oppressive,” said Richardson, a 48-year-old former competitive cyclist who lives in Woodstock, Georgia.
“But going up the last climb...I had this odd shortness of breath, and finally, I was like f---, I can’t breathe. My heart was pounding and I had to stop for 10 minutes. We got back to the house and my wife said, ‘You need to make an appointment to see a cardiologist,’” he said. Read more >>