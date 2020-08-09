'Everything is gone.' Flooding in China ruins farmers and risks rising food prices

By Laura He, CNN Business
By this time of year, the rice growing on Bao Wentao's family farm should have been ready to harvest.
Instead, heavy flooding has engulfed huge swathes of southern China, including more than 36 acres of rice fields that 19-year-old Bao and his father tend to in their village near Poyang Lake.
"The crops have completely failed," Bao told CNN Business in an interview over the social media app WeChat, adding that his family has already lost roughly 200,000 yuan ($28,000) worth of produce.
"The rice was nearly ripened and ready to harvest before the flooding. But now everything is gone." Read more >>