'Everyone tested positive': Covid devastates agriculture workers in California's heartland

The virus is surging in the Central Valley, where hundreds of thousands labor in the food industry. Workers say companies did little to prevent the spread.
Farm workers harvest kale in Salinas, California, in May. Photograph: The Washington Post/Getty Images
When the coronavirus hit, their work was ruled essential, so they kept working in the often cramped facilities that fuel a state industry that exports $21bn in agricultural products each year.
Workers told the Guardian that in the past months, as much of California sheltered at home, they took their places at the production lines and sorting tables, against all social distancing guidelines, as their companies made excuses for why coworker after coworker stopped showing up for their shifts. Some workers said they had to learn from news reports that they had been exposed to Covid-19. Others said they felt obligated to work even when showing virus symptoms.
Then they returned to their homes in cities across the region, unknowingly exposing their parents, their spouses, their children, aunts, uncles and cousins to the virus.