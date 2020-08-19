Elvis Presley 'alive': Linda Thompson suggested King was in the 'BAHAMAS' after funeral

Elvis Presley alive: Could the King have been hiding out the entire time? (Image: GETTY)
By Callum Crumlish
Elvis Presley fans have been looking for evidence surrounding the King of Rock n Roll for decades. While he officially died back in 1977, fans have been looking at evidence over the years which seem to suggest that may not be the full truth.
The Evidence Elvis Presley is Alive group recently pointed out a comment made by Linda Thompson shortly after the funeral.
Pictured in the film "The Truth About Elvis", Thompson could be seen talking to the camera years ago.
She must have thought something was odd about Elvis' body in the coffin, as she made a comment about him not really being dead.
Thompson told the camera: "My mother was at the funeral and a few days later she said: ‘Yeah well you know they can do a lot with wax figures these days.
"'A lot of people think he's in the Bahamas.'"