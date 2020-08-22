Education officials will “hunt down” illegal schools, says minister

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said his ministry and its enforcement unit continues to “hunt down” illegal schools as these unaccredited institutions remain a significant challenge.
“We are working every day with our facilitators and our inspectors to hunt down wherever they may be and bring them into compliance,” Lloyd said.
“It’s not about trying to put people in court, none of that. It’s just compliance with the law.”
He did not provide specifics on the prevalence of unaccredited establishments but indicated the problem is significant.
"I am sorry to report that there are many institutions that are operating [outside] the law, illegally, and therefore, placing our children in very dangerous circumstances," Lloyd told Eyewitness News.