Dwayne Johnson Almost Didn’t Go Through With His Wedding

By Lance Smith
Although he might seem pretty darn perfect, Dwayne Johnson goes through the same struggles as the rest of us and that includes his personal relationships. DJ recently opened up, discussing the difficulties alongside wife Lauren Hashian during his time quarantine – it was an adjustment period for everyone;
"You know, we get snippy with each other, we argue," he said. "I've got to be honest with you, when this thing first started, the first two weeks of quarantine for me, I was really wobbly at times, and I was trying to get my shit together and trying to understand it, because I was also trying to think 10 steps ahead, what does the future look like, what does the new normal look like when I go back? Work, school, my household. There's a lot of shit that we're all thinking about; husbands, wives, you name it, we're all thinking about it."
DJ ran into a few relationship problems in the past – his initial divorce left a sour taste, so much so that he questioned if he should ever remarry again. Things would also spiral professionally, as DJ struggled to make the transition from WWE to Hollywood. Safe to say that ultimately, everything played out the way it was supposed to, despite the struggle.